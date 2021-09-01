It’s all over between “Pitch Perfect” star Skylar Astin and girlfriend Lisa Stelly.

People has confirmed that the couple have called it quits after just over a year of dating.

According to a source, the big issue was that their respective careers are simply too hectic at the moment.

“They’re both so busy, but there is no drama between them at all,” says the source. “Lisa’s business is growing like crazy, Skylar was in Canada working for half the time they were together, and they both just needed some time to recalibrate on their own.

The source adds, “They still love and support each other a lot and it’s definitely hard for both of them.”

The two made their romance Instagram official in July 2020, when each took to Instagram to post a photo of themselves getting cozy.

Prior to dating, both were coming off previous high-profile relationships.

Astin had recently divorced wife and “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Camp, whom he wed in 2016, while Stelly divorced Jack Osbourne in 2018 after six years of marriage.