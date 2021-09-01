Jake Gyllenhaal is spending some time exploring Venice while attending the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
While out and about, the actor encountered someone sporting a very familiar costume: Mysterio, his villain from “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.
In a pair of photos he shared on Instagram, he shares a selfie of himself with the Mysterio-costumed gent standing in the background on a bridge.
RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Used Mysterio’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Twist As A ‘Performance’ During Its Press Tour
In a second shot, the focus is on faux Mysterio, with Gyllenhaal in the background mimicking the supervillain’s pose.
“Ran into an old friend in Venezia,” Gyllenhaal wrote in the caption.