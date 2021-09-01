Click to share this via email

Jake Gyllenhaal is spending some time exploring Venice while attending the Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

While out and about, the actor encountered someone sporting a very familiar costume: Mysterio, his villain from “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

In a pair of photos he shared on Instagram, he shares a selfie of himself with the Mysterio-costumed gent standing in the background on a bridge.

In a second shot, the focus is on faux Mysterio, with Gyllenhaal in the background mimicking the supervillain’s pose.

“Ran into an old friend in Venezia,” Gyllenhaal wrote in the caption.