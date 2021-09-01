As the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to wind its way through the courts, the couple continue to battle over custody of their children.

In the latest legal manoeuvre comes from Pitt, whose lawyers are challenging a recent decision that nullified a previous ruling that granted Pitt joint custody.

As Page Six reported, Pitt was awarded joint custody of their five minor children in May by Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who has a pre-existing relationship with the exes — and even married them back in 2014.

In the new filing, Pitt’s lawyers claim that any error that Ouderkirk may have made was a minor one, and not sufficient to undo his custody ruling.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” Pitt’s attorneys said in a statement, claiming the ruling could have far wider implications beyond just this case.

“The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge,” the statement continued. “Condoning the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case, and other families in other cases, by unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system. Allowing this kind of crafty litigation strategy will deprive parents of irreplaceable time with their children as judges are disqualified for minor reasons in the midst of their cases.

The statement added: “The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened judicial system.”