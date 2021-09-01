Joe Rogan has revealed he’s recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the comedian, podcaster and MMA commentator shared a video on social media to reveal he was postponing an upcoming standup comedy show due to his diagnosis.

“I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary,” Rogan said in the video. “I had a headache and I just felt just rundown. Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. Throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID.”

Rogan continued by revealing his doctors prescribed a treatment including a cocktail of medications, including one controversial drug that’s been making headlines in recent days.

“So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it,” Rogan said. “All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great.”

Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic worms or external parasites, and is commonly used as a deworming agent for horses or other animals; ivermectin has become popular recently among the anti-vax crowd, with numerous reports of severe illness resulting after ill-informed people ingested the animal-grade medication, despite warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

In Rogan’s case, the “kitchen sink” of medications appears to have worked.

“I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f**king good,” said Rogan. “A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily. My love to all of you, thank you.”

Rogan made headlines earlier this year with some controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccines, inaccurately insisting that young people in good health didn’t need to get vaccinated.

“If you’re, like, 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no,” Rogan said during an episode of his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”