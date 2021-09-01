Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is about to tie the knot once again on Thursday, but not all of his family members will see him say “I do.”

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, the 68-year-old reality star and his fiancée, Francie Frane, explain why they did not invite Dog’s daughter, 22-year-old Bonnie Chapman, to their nuptials. Dog also addresses Bonnie’s allegations that he’s racist, homophobic and cheated on Beth Chapman, his late wife and Bonnie’s mother.

“As hard as it is and as heartbreaking as it is, we had to make a decision that was very difficult for us,” Francie says of not inviting Bonnie to the wedding. “We’ve been through hell, him and I, in the past three years. …And I am not going to allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense.”

Bonnie, however, claims she did not get an invite to her dad’s big day because she is a supporter of Black Lives Matter.

“I have never been a racist,” Dog insists. “I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.”

Dog is referring to a phone call recorded by his son that leaked in 2007 and led to the cancelation of his show by A&E. During the call, Chapman went on a racist tirade about his son’s girlfriend, using the n-word over six times and while stating that the slur was often used in his household, when asked by ET why he was using that word and racist language so freely, he replied, “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.”

“Who gave you this pass?” Kevin asks. Dog responds, “The brothers.”

Kevin follows up, “Who are the brothers?”

“I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas and it was probably three-fourths from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment,” he explains. “My pass expired for using it but no one told me that.”

Dog adds, “To say a racist name doesn’t qualify to make you a racist.”

Kevin replies, “If you use that word, if you use it in your regular everyday life, it makes you a racist.”

In addition to being accused of racism, Dog’s daughter also claims that he’s used homophobic language in the past.

“She’s been fed what to say,” he says of Bonnie’s accusations. “I have three men on my staff that are gay. My daughter is gay, Baby Lyssa. I don’t understand why anybody would ever say that.”

“Remember proximity does not mean that you are not racist or homophobic,” Kevin replies.

“Would I die for a gay man or a black man? I would lay down my life,” Dog says.

According to Dog, all this drama began in March after his potential new show, “Dog Unleashed”, on Unleashed TV was dropped.

Unleashed TV said in a statement to ET that they canceled the program after an investigation found that Dog “used racial and homophobic epithets to attack young African American kids who star with his daughter in UTV’s “The System”, a show that profiles police misconduct and follows protests against white supremacy in policing.”

Bonnie is still with the production company.

“Bonnie is being brainwashed,” Dog tells ET.

In response, Bonnie told ET in an exclusive statement, “As far as the idea that I’m being brainwashed, this is the dumbest thing my father has ever said. I didn’t believe he would go this far to discredit me so much as to say I was brainwashed. I am concerned about him. He has begun to believe crazy conspiracy theories. The only credibility my dad has to speak about brainwashing is perhaps as a victim.”

Mike Donovan, UTV’s CEO and President, is standing behind Bonnie. “UTV supports the incredible work Bonnie does every day to stand up for victims of police violence and in her fight for equality on ‘The System’, which streams on the Unleashed platform,” he said. “…The idea that a strong woman must be manipulated when expressing her views is a tired sexist trope. The idea that a white woman who believes that Black Lives Matter is brainwashed to believe it is just another tired racist trope. None of it is worthy of a response other than to say that Bonnie is a mature young woman who is completely capable of making her own decisions about social issues and politics.”

Despite all his family drama, Dog’s fiancée is sticking by his side. “We all have arguments with our kids,” Francie says. “It’s really difficult and it is really stressful but he is worth all of it.”

As for the allegations that he cheated on his wife, Beth, when she was battling throat cancer, Dog is adamant that he was faithful. Beth died in June 2019 at age 51.

“Beth was in the hospital three times. I was there every single second with her. I went home the night before she passed away with her mother and her sisters because they said, ‘She won’t pass away, Dog, with you standing there,'” he tells ET. “So I left. Three hours later, she passed away. So when did I have time? I am a good man. I would have never done that.”

MORE FROM ET:

Duane Chapman’s Daughter Says She Wasn’t Invited to His Wedding

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Fiancée Share Their ‘Miracle’ Love Story

Dog the Bounty Hunter Is ‘Sad’ on First Wedding Anniversary Since Wife Beth Chapman’s Death