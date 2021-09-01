After 23 seasons of sharing her opinions on “The View”, Joy Behar has issued her fair share of apologies over the years.

Whether it’s for an “inappropriate joke” to “misgendering” Caitlyn Jenner, Behar is stranger to mea culpas, but don’t assume those apologies are always sincere.

“Well, I’ve gotten in trouble a few times on the show,” Behar admitted in an interview with People.

RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg And Joy Behar Get In Rare On-Air Disagreement During ‘The View’

“I’ve had to apologize, which I’m happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else’s job. I don’t care,” she continued.

“Even if I don’t mean it, I’ll do it,” she added. “Even if I look like I’m in a hostage takeover, I’ll still do it, because if you don’t do it, you lose your job and everybody else’s.”

Despite those apologies, Behar insisted that she never intends any of her comments to be hurtful, but simply wants to make people laugh.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar ‘Ridiculous’ In Heated Exchange On ‘The View’

“That’s all. I don’t have any other motive. And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong,” she said. “I’ve offended people for sure, but whatever.”