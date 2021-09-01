When “Survivor” returns to Global with its 41st season later this month, the 18 new castaways will be attempting to outwit, outplay and outlast their way to a million-dollar prize on the island of Fiji, the series’ home since the 33rd season.

However, there was some uncertainty about whether the show would be returning to Fiji when the pandemic hit last spring, throwing producers plans’ for the season into disarray and causing some unorthodox ideas to be bounced around.

“It was March 2020 when we made the official decision to postpone shooting Survivor 41 in Fiji,” Probst recalled in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We immediately turned our full attention to finding another location and even considered shooting domestically in Georgia or Hawaii.”

However, the unpredictability of COVID-19 made planning a frustrating proposition.

“It was a daily battle of Whack-a-Mole, as every time we thought we had a potential spot, COVID would surge and we would be back to square one,” Probst said. “After trying to shoot in the summer and then again in the fall of 2020, we finally made the decision to wait it out and resume production in March of 2021 back in Fiji.”

There’s a reason why Fiji has been home to every “Survivor” season since 2016.

According to Probst, the island paradise “offers us everything that we want. Incredibly beautiful water that you can see down 30 feet, beaches that are amazing, a government that is working with us, local labour that loves to say ‘Bula!’ every day because they’re just happy you’re here. And our crew has never been as happy. We actually have decent accommodations to do this show out in the jungle. It’s a win-win-win.”

The 41st season of “Survivor” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.