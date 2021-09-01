The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, and a new documentary will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey deep inside the months of planning that went into the 12-minute performance that was seen by an estimated 100 million viewers.

The new Showtime documentary, titled “The Show”, is directed by Nadia Hallgren, who previously helmed the acclaimed Michele Obama doc “Becoming”.

“This documentary is a unique glimpse into the passion, work and cinematic mindset that went into the creation of the show,” said The Weeknd in a statement, as reported by Variety. “It extends the narrative for fans and viewers who like to get lost in how the historic show we all grow up watching is built.”

“We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera,” added Hallgren. “It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

“The Show” makes its debut on Friday, Sept. 24