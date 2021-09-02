Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The first photos from Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” have been revealed.

Hilary Duff plays Sophie in a snap shared by the Walk-Up Company, which was founded by series co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Walk-Up Company (@thewalkupco)

“HIMYF” takes place in the future, with Duff’s character telling her son the story of how she met his father.

RELATED: Josh Peck Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’ As Full Cast Revealed

TVLine pointed out that the pub in the photo didn’t resemble MacLaren’s and was not the same Upper West Side pub once visited by “How I Met Your Mother” favourites Ted, Barney, Robin, Marshall, and Lily.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares BTS Pic Of ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast

Duff also shared photos from the set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Chris Lowell, Josh Peck, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star in the upcoming show.

“How I Met Your Mother” starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris. It received 28 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2009. It won nine Emmys during its run.