There’s a new bundle of joy in Elle King’s life.

On Wednesday, Rob Schneider announced in an Instagram post, according to Us Weekly, that his daughter had given birth to a baby.

The child is the 32-year-old singer and fiancé Dan Tooker’s first.

“THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!!” Schneider wrote in the post. “LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

King revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March, in which she also shared her experience of suffering two previous miscarriages.

“What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!” she wrote at the time.

King got engaged to Tooker, a tattoo artist, in October 2020 after dating for a year.