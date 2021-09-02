Click to share this via email

Harry Ambrose may be retired but the mysteries keep piling up.

This week, the trailer was released for season 4 of “The Sinner”, which sends Bill Pullman’s character to Maine for a new investigation.

“Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner Sonya (Jessica Hecht),” the description reads.

“But when an unexpected tragedy occurs involving Percy Muldoon (‘Orange Is the New Black’‘s Alice Kremelberg), the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.”

The new season also stars Frances Fisher, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley.

“The Sinner” season 4 premieres Oct. 13.