Breland, Blanco Brown, and Nelly brought the heat to “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends”.

The fast-rising country artist joined Nelly and Brown to perform their just-released single “High Horse”, featured on the hip-hop superstar’s new country album Heartland.

“Good music brings all types of people together and this track, ‘High Horse’ is a bangin’ track that merges my style with my boys Blanco and Breland’s styles,” says Nelly. “When I woke up the next morning after recording it, I thought, Wow we did something really wild last night! After a tough year for everyone, I hope ‘High Horse’ brings hip-hop fans and country fans together to celebrate us all being together again.”

The dynamic trio also recently performed the energetic hit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

As part of the “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends” event, superstars like Florida Georgia Line and Kane Brown also took the stage to perform with the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker.

Breland will also perform at CMA Summer Jam on September 2, teaming up with Dierks Bentley and Hardy to perform their new song “Beers On Me”.