Priscilla Presley is opening up about married life with the King.

Priscilla, now 76, was married to the late superstar in 1967-1973, telling People of him constantly getting attention: “My God, I had to learn everything.

“Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone. I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him.”

She adds of his notorious temper: “If he saw somebody he didn’t like on the TV, he’d get his gun out and blow it up. Then he would tell his daddy to go get another TV.”

Priscilla fell for Elvis when she was just 14 and living in West Germany after her U.S. Air Force captain stepfather Paul was transferred there in the late ’50s. Priscilla met the star when she was invited to a party at the house he rented in Bad Nauheim during his time in the U.S. army.

She said she knew immediately she “had to keep him”: “I wanted to go places with him. I would cry if I couldn’t be around him.”

Priscilla’s parents eventually let her move to Memphis to be with Elvis in 1963 on the condition that she live with his father and stepmother in their home a mile away from his famous Graceland mansion.

Priscilla gushed of being Elvis’s wife, “I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him.

“I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. We would baby talk, because you have to have your own language when you have that many people around. It was a good life. It was different but it was ours.”

Priscilla, who shares daughter Lisa Marie, 53, with Elvis, said of having no regrets about their time together: “I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities.

“But as you get older you understand it all.”

Elvis passed away on August 16, 1977.