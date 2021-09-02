Click to share this via email

Seth Rogen looks like a different man.

Rogen, 39, has a new aesthetic after shaving off his trademark beard and hair. The Vancouver-born “Pineapple Express” and “An American Pickle” star showed off his latest look in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“This is exactly what Paul Bettany wishes he looked like,” chimed in actor David Krumholtz. “13 Reasons Why” actress Tommy Dorfman emphatically wrote, “Hot!”

Jared Mirsky asked, “What kinda glasses are those? They match the grays nicely. I’m getting a head of them too lol.” And fitness model Rosa Acosta gave her seal of approval: “I like it!”

The comedian first went facial hair-free in May for his role in Hulu’s impending limited series “Pam & Tommy”. The show stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

Rogen released a well-received collection of personal essays in May titled Yearbook. He is currently working on Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie “The Fabelmans” alongside Michelle Williams and Julia Butters.