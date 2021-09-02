Cameron Boyce delivers his final posthumous performance in “Runt”.

1091 Pictures shared a nearly two-minute-long trailer for “Runt” on Wednesday.

“Cal (Boyce) and Cecily (Nicole Elizabeth Berger) are bullied high school students who turn to revenge to settle scores with their tormentors,” the film’s synopsis reads. “With no one to turn to, they spiral into a downward cycle of misguided violence.”

Boyce, 20, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on July 6, 2019. He died in his sleep from an epileptic seizure.

“This film is very important in the climate we live in today,” Boyce‘s parents, Victor and Libby, previously said in a statement. “Cameron was incredibly proud of this film, and we believe his powerful performance will resonate deeply with all his fans throughout the world.”

“Runt” premieres in New York and Los Angeles theatres on Oct. 1 followed by a digital and video-on-demand release on Oct. 19.