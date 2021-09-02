Kanye West seemingly raps about cheating on estranged wife Kim Kardashian in his new Donda track “Hurricane”.

West raps in the song, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” appearing to confirm he cheated following the birth of their two eldest kids, North, now 8, and Saint, now 5.

An insider told Page Six, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

RELATED: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album: All The Lyrics That Are Seemingly About Kim Kardashian

The source said the “new chick” was not Irina Shayk, with whom West was thought to have had a brief fling recently.

“If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the insider shared.

West also alluded to never going to their lavish mansion that they built together, as well as suggesting he struggled with alcohol abuse.

RELATED: Kanye West Claims Universal Released ‘Donda’ Without His Approval

He raps, “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it.

“Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”

Kardashian went on to have two more kids with West via surrogates — Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — before she filed for divorce earlier this year after nearly seven years of marriage.

ET Canada has contacted West’s and Kardashian’s reps for comment.