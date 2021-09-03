It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially considering it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s latest best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Sept. 3, 2021

Drake – Certified Lover Boy (Album)

The 6ix God himself has been getting a lot of buzz about Certified Lover Boy. From his ongoing feud with Kanye West, billboards of his lyrics all across Toronto, and of course the icon pregnant emoji album art that has quickly turned into a meme (even being parodied by fellow stars such as Lil Nas X). The wait is finally over as the album is out now, including tongue and cheek lyrics such as “I don’t miss… Let alone miss you” that’s sure to be everyone’s new post-breakup Instagram caption. The album kicks off with the track “Champagne Poetry”.

Lady Gaga – Dawn of Chromatica (Album)

Gaga is bringing life back to her 2020 album Chromatica. The new reimagined remix album titled Dawn of Chromatica calls upon the help of artists such as Charli XCX on “911”, Mura Masa on “Sour Candy”, Rina Sawayama on “Free Woman” and more. Little Monsters rejoice as they sink their teeth into something that isn’t just Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Oreo Cookies.

Kayne West – Donda (Album)

Kayne’s feud with Drake can’t stop him from dropping a fire album! Earlier this week, Donda finally hit streaming services, after its controversial third listening party featuring appearances of DaBaby and Marilyn Mason. However, it turns out West isn’t too happy as he claims Universal dropped the album without his approval. Regardless, all Kanye West fans are thrilled to finally his latest work at their finger tips with the music video for “Come to Life” dropping just at midnight!

Little Mix – “Love (Sweet Love)”

Calling all Mixers, the popular British girl group is back and better than ever! Although, OG Mixers were still shook by the exit of former band member, Jesy Nelson, we now official enter a new area of Little Mix as a trio with “Love (Sweet Love)”. The track is the lead single off their Between Us album that will feature their greatest hits plus five new songs. Not to mention, that both Leigh-Anne and Perrie have recently welcomed ‘little’ Little Mixers, fans have a lot of “Love (Sweet Love)” to celebrate.

Camila Cabello – “Million To One (From Amazon Original ‘Cinderella’)”

The Amazon Original take on the classic fairytale “Cinderella” is finally out and it gifted us this beautiful song by none other than Camila Cabello. With lyrics such as “If it’s a million to one, I’m gonna be that one!” the song perfectly captures the modern take the film took on the iconic role. If you’re looking for a little motivation to dream big this Friday, this song delivers just that!

Other noteworthy releases to get you off your feet this week are Imagine Dragons – “Monday”, Charli XCX – “Good Ones”, Jason Derulo – “Acapulco”, Serena Ryder & Shawn Hook – “Used to You”, and Tate McRae & Jeremy Zucker – “That Way”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Lil Nas X – Montero

Leave it to Lil Nas X to stun the world with the most visually appealing album of the year! The rapper’s highly anticipated debut album is set for release on Sept. 17, 2021. It will feature Miley Cyrus, Meg Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more! It will also feature his chart-topping hits such as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby ft. Jack Harlow”.

Kacey Musgraves – Star Crossed (Album)

The princess of country music, Kacey Musgraves, is back and better than ever. The country star’s new visual album Star-Crossed will be a modern tragedy told in three acts. We’re ready to cry, laugh, and have a good old country throw down when her album drops on Sept. 10.

Ed Sheeran – =

The math related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran 4th studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able have a release date. “=” is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.

Alessia Cara – In The Meantime (Album)

After dropping not just one, but two songs “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter”, Alessia Cara has finally revealed the title and album cover to her new album In The Meantime. The Canadian singer announced that her third album is coming Sept. 24, 2021 and we have to admit, the album artwork is STUNNING!

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (Album)

Legendary musician, Elton John, is bringing us lockdown music perfection with his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature the likes of powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so much more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.