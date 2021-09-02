Click to share this via email

The action-packed debut trailer for “Red Notice” is here.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds team up to take down Gal Gadot’s character in the newly released trailer, which features a lot of car chases, fight scenes, and more.

The eagerly anticipated movie, which is set to be released on Netflix on November 12, is thought to have cost the streaming service a whopping $130 million and is their biggest film to date.

A synopsis reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

The movie’s stars all posted about the trailer on Twitter, with Johnson writing:

🚨The game changes🚨

A #REDNOTICE for the two greatest art thieves in the world.

Hunted by the FBI’s top profiler. Three of the best at what they do. And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot, @VancityReynolds & I bring you @Netflix’s biggest film on NOV 12. pic.twitter.com/BLghCHfOzl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 2, 2021

Reynolds added:

Life doesn't always imitate art, but I'd wear a tux and do karate with @TheRock and @GalGadot everyday if I could. #RedNotice, coming November 12 to @netflix. pic.twitter.com/VHxJAvMqu8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 2, 2021

Gadot posted: