Charlie Cox dares to challenge the idea that his Daredevil will appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Comic book fans are salivating over the impending release of the new “Spider-Man” movie, in which Marvel begins to mend the long and complicated history of Marvel superhero movies. The studio has started reclaiming its various superhero properties (to various degrees) after contracts with studios like Sony and Fox long kept Marvel characters under different ownership.

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch cross paths with characters like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man 2” and Electro (Jamie Foxx) from Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. Fans speculate that Cox’s Matt Murdoch from Netflix’s “Daredevil” is also being brought into the fold.

“I can promise you those are not my forearms,” Cox told ComicBook.com of a moment in the trailer fans think feature him. “I hadn’t heard those rumours, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.

“As a fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren’t able to do as much for legal reasons, I don’t know why,” he elaborated. “But I love the idea of [fellow Marvel character] Jessica [Jones] and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.”

Last week, the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” eclipsed “Avengers: Endgame” for most views of a trailer in 24 hours, boasting 355. 5 million views to 289 million.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” premieres Dec. 17. Netflix’s “Daredevil” ran for three seasons from April 2015 to Oct. 2018.