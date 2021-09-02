Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian got the cutest welcome home from her kids this week.

The Poosh founder, who shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, shared the handmade posters she was greeted with on her Instagram Story.

The youngsters rushed to meet her from the car in one adorable video, while another pic showed the cute dinner everyone had prepared for her.

Credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Barker this month, with the pair being snapped packing on the PDA on numerous occasions.

Kardashian’s ex Disick is reportedly not too happy with the pair’s loved-up shenanigans, though.

Younes Bendjima, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, recently posted direct messages allegedly between him and Disick.

“Yo is this chick ok!?????” Disick allegedly messaged Bendjima alongside a photo of Kardashian and Barker making out during their European vacation. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

“Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Bendjima replied. “PS: I ain’t your bro.”