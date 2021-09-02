Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa know how to have a good time when they’re together.

While we all saw the photos of the “Game Of Thrones” co-stars when they partied together to celebrate co-creator David Benioff’s birthday, we’re now getting some extra details into the night out from the “Last Christmas” actress, 34.

“Oh God, it was beautiful,” Clarke told People magazine. “When Jay’s in town, you know it’s going down.”

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Stars Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Share Reunion

“He walks into the room and you’re just like, ‘My man,'” Clarke continued. “It’s almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he’s like, ‘Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'”

Clarke also revealed Momoa got the entire group “as drunk as humanly possible.”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Talks To Jimmy Fallon About Creating A Superhero Who Is ‘Just A Big Mess Like Us’ For New Comic

“I mean, I’ve never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life,” she added. “There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna down you, get hair on your chest.’ It was funny.”

Clarke and Momoa starred as husband and wife, Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, respectively, on “Game Of Thrones”‘ first season.