Kanye West’s music video for”Come to Life” is a personal one.

West dropped the visuals for “Come to Life” on Thursday, track number 22 from his milestone 10th studio album, Donda. Fans have been digging through potential references to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian in the new album but the rapper went one step further.

The music video for “Come to Life” features a wedding scene between West and a woman who appears to be portraying Kardashian. The visuals were taken directly from West’s recent livestream reveal event in Chicago.

West and Kardashian started dating in April 2012. They got engaged in October 2013 and tied the knot in May 2014. They share four children: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

Review the Donda tracklist below:

1. “Donda Chant”

2. “Jail”

3. “God Breathed”

4. “Off the Grid”

5. “Hurricane”

6. “Praise God”

7. “Jonah”

8. “Ok Ok”

9. “Junya”

10. “Believe What I Say”

11. “24”

12. “Remote Control”

13. “Moon”

14. “Heaven and Hell”

15. “Donda”

16. “Keep My Spirit Alive”

17. “Jesus Lord”

18. “New Again”

19. “Tell The Vision”

20. “Lord I Need You”

21. “Pure Souls”

22. “Come to Life”

23. “No Child Left Behind”

24. “Jail pt 2”

25. “Ok Ok pt 2”

26. “Junya pt 2”

27. “Jesus Lord pt 2”