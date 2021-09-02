Bollywood star Sidharth Shukla has passed away.

Shukla — an Indian actor, model, and presenter — died at age 40 after suffering a heart attack, per Times of India, on Thursday, Sept. 2. His family told Mumbai police they did not suspect foul play in his death, according to CNN News 18.

The TV channel tweeted on Thursday:

We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oLKizw187f — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 2, 2021

Shukla kicked off his career in modelling, winning the 2005 “Best Model of the World” contest and becoming the first Indian to earn the title. He made the transition to film and television in 2008, performing in scripted movies, TV shows, music, and reality programs.

His colleagues paid tribute to Shukla on social media.

💔

I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…

R I P sidharthshukla pic.twitter.com/myGwsPOxme — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) September 2, 2021

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad… Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021