Bollywood star Sidharth Shukla has passed away.

Shukla — an Indian actor, model, and presenter — died at age 40 after suffering a heart attack, per Times of India, on Thursday, Sept. 2. His family told Mumbai police they did not suspect foul play in his death, according to CNN News 18.

The TV channel tweeted on Thursday:

Shukla kicked off his career in modelling, winning the 2005 “Best Model of the World” contest and becoming the first Indian to earn the title. He made the transition to film and television in 2008, performing in scripted movies, TV shows, music, and reality programs.

His colleagues paid tribute to Shukla on social media.