As the lights go up on Broadway, a late star is being remembered.

In a post on their official Instagram account, the musical Waitress revealed how they are paying tribute to late cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID.

“This week, we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero,” the post explained, along with a photo of the menu board from the show. “His wife, @AmandaKloots, visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring ‘Live Your Life Pie.’ This special pie name, and moment in the show, will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world.

In her own re-post of the photo, Kloots shared the tribute to her husband as well.

“BROADWAY IS BACK with a ‘big ol slice of Live Your Life pie!!!’ Heading to NYC for a very special opening night that will honor Nick!!” she wrote.

She added, “Thank you to the whole @waitressmusical cast and crew for this special invite and tribute to the original Earl. I’m pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can’t wait to be there ❤️❤️❤️”

Cordero originated the role of Earl in the musical, joining the production in March 2016 before leaving to star in other shows a year later.

The actor died in July 2020 at age 42 after fighting COVID-19 in hospital for over three months.

Waitress re-opens on Broadway on Thursday, Sept. 2. after being shut down during the pandemic.