Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to premiere their latest drama “Three Pines”.

The upcoming Canadian Amazon Original series, which kicked off production in Montreal and rural Quebec this week, stars Alfred Molina and is based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s bestselling crime novel series, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

RELATED: Amazon Teases Toronto Maple Leafs Docuseries ‘All Or Nothing’

According to Amazon, the eight, one-hour episodes will follow “Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Molina) of the Sûreté du Québec, a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary.

“As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Stars In First Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Cinderella’

Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter, Sarah Booth, Anna Tierney, Julian Bailey, Frédéric-Antoine Guimond, Pierre Simpson, Tamara Brown, Marie-France Lambert, Frank Schorpion, Marcel Jeannin, Georgina Lynn Lightning, Crystle Lightning, Isabel Deroy-Olson, and Anna Lambe will also star.

Production will continue through December with a premiere expected in the months that follow.