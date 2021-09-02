Click to share this via email

The coach is coming back.

On Thursday, Disney+ announced the comedy-drama “Big Shot”, starring John Stamos, has been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports.

In the show, Stamos plays Marvyn Korn, the ousted former head coach of an NCAA basketball team who gets a chance to redeem himself by coaching the team at an elite private high school for girls.

Over time Marvyn learns to connect with both the girls on the team and his own daughter, working together to become their best selves on the court and in life.

The series was created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett.

“Big Shot” season 2 will go into production next year.