“Dickinson” will reach its final destination uninterrupted.

Creator and showrunner Alena Smith always envisioned “Dickinson” as a three-season program, and unlike many series that get axed early, this show will reach its intended conclusion. Apple announced on Thursday that season 3 of the Peabody-winning series would be its last.

“When I set out to make ‘Dickinson’, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter.

“In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.”

The comedy series stars Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Ella Hunt, and Jane Krakowski, and also features Wiz Khalifa, Jason Mantzoukas, Finn Jones, and more in recurring roles.

“I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now,” Smith said.

“Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire ‘Dickinson’ team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead.”

The third and final season of “Dickinson” premieres Nov. 5 on Apple TV+