The new teaser for Roland Emmerich’s upcoming flick “Moonfall” has been released.

The clip follows actors including Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley as they attempt to survive and save the world after “a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt

A summary continues, “With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her.

“These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Flipped The Script On ‘Bruised’ After It Was Originally ‘Written For A 20-Something Irish Catholic White Woman’

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland also star in the eagerly anticipated film.

Emmerich also directed “2012”, “The Day After Tomorrow”, and “Independence Day”.

“Moonfall” is expected to hit theatres February 4, 2022.