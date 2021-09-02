ABBA fans are finally getting what they asked for… and them some.

ABBA announced on Thursday the release date for their ninth studio album Voyage, a state of the art live-event experience, and the release of two new singles — “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

“What do you think of the new look everyone?” the official ABBA Voyage twitter asked on Thursday. “ABBA are back with ABBA Voyage, a brand-new album and revolutionary concert.”

“A state-of-the-art, purpose-built 3000 capacity arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, where fans can hear ABBA’s hits and some new music,” a followup tweet explained. “No comeback would be complete without new music! You’ve waited 40 years for a new ABBA song and now there are two!”

The two new songs released are ABBA’s first new singles since “Under Attack” dropped in 1982. ABBA Voyage marks the group’s first album since The Visitors four decades ago.