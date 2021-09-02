Click to share this via email

“Every. Body. Pays.”

On Thursday, the first trailer debuted for the highly anticipated fourth season of the drama “Yellowstone”.

While fans may be waiting with baited breath to see whether Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, Kelly Reilly’s Beth or Luke Grimes’ Kayce survived the violent bloodbath in the season 3 finale, the trailer is keeping all that a secret.

But what it does reveal is that everyone is gearing up for a fight.

“Fair. Moral,” intones Will Patton’s Garrett in the trailer. “Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they’ve stolen.”

“What about right or wrong?” Wes Bentley’s Jamie asks, to which his dad replies, “There’s no such thing.”

Additionally, the trailer gives fans their first glimpse at newcomer Jackie Weaver in the role of Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.

Also joining the cast this season are Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly.

“Yellowstone” season 4 premieres Nov. 7.