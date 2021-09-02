The family is growing over at Global’s “The Talk”.

On Thursday, the show announced that former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila will be joining the daytime talk show for season 12, premiering Monday, Sept. 13.

RELATED: Elaine Welteroth Exits ‘The Talk’ After Just One Year: ‘When The Music Changes, So Must Your Dance!’

Gbajabiamila joins Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Jerry O’Connell with a permanent spot at the table after guest-hosting multiple episodes in June and July.

“It is an absolute honour to be joining ‘The Talk’ as a host! I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group is truly a dream and a new statement for ‘The Talk’. In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation,” Gbajabiamila said in a statement.

“It’s a new day in daytime for season 12 of ‘The Talk’, and we are thrilled to welcome Akbar to the family,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of “The Talk”. “His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season,”

Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner, added, “Akbar’s candor and humour come with ease and are great additions to the conversation. Also, his relatability as a husband and father creates a special connection with the viewers that is invaluable.”

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Admits She Hates The Word ‘Widow’, Asks To Be Called ‘Renovare’ Instead

Gbajabiamila is currently the host of the competition series “American Ninja Warrior” and its spinoff “American Ninja Warrior Junior”. Before his entertainment career, he spent five years playing for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, and Miami Dolphins in the NFL before retiring in 2008.

The new season of “The Talk” premieres Sept. 13, with new episodes every weekday at 2 p.m. on Global.