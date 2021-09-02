Prime Video Canada is hyping the impending release of “The Wheel Of Time”, its new fantasy-drama series with a trailer hot off the press. It stars Rosamund Pike and is based on Robert Jordan’s book series of the same name.

RELATED: Cameron Boyce Takes His Final Bow In ‘Runt’ Trailer

“‘The Wheel of Time’ follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful all-female organization of magic users,” a synopsis for the show reads. “She takes a group of five young people on a journey around the world, believing one of the five might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to save the world or destroy it.”

In the trailer, the magical characters travel around the world clashing with evil monsters in various fantasy settings.

RELATED: Get Pulled Into A New Mystery In ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 Trailer

The first three episodes of “The Wheel of Time” premiere on Friday, Nov. 19, on Prime Video Canada.