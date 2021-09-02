Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lizzo is bringing out all the ’90s vibes with her latest glam.

The “Juice” singer, 33, showed off the look on Instagram, giving fans a close-up look at the Scary Spice-inspired space buns, her Gucci hair clip and flawless makeup look.

Lizzo rocked the look with some help from hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

Her gold-tipped French manicure, with a cursive “Shhh…” painted on the middle finger, also takes centre stage in the selfies.

RELATED: Lizzo Names Music Royalty, Deems Janet Jackson The ‘Queen Of Pop’

“Aye remember that day I was the finest bitch in the universe,” she captioned the shot. “No filter just bad b**chtune.”

In a second snap, Lizzo showed off the fit.

RELATED: Lizzo Reacts To ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Lip-Syncing To ‘Rumors’: ‘Cut It Out!’

For the photos, Lizzo posed in a colour-blocked, long sleeve midi dress. The pink and orange number hugged the star’s curves perfectly.

“AND HERES THE BODY,” she wrote next to the pics.