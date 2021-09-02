Lizzo is bringing out all the ’90s vibes with her latest glam.
The “Juice” singer, 33, showed off the look on Instagram, giving fans a close-up look at the Scary Spice-inspired space buns, her Gucci hair clip and flawless makeup look.
Lizzo rocked the look with some help from hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo.
Her gold-tipped French manicure, with a cursive “Shhh…” painted on the middle finger, also takes centre stage in the selfies.
“Aye remember that day I was the finest bitch in the universe,” she captioned the shot. “No filter just bad b**chtune.”
In a second snap, Lizzo showed off the fit.
For the photos, Lizzo posed in a colour-blocked, long sleeve midi dress. The pink and orange number hugged the star’s curves perfectly.
“AND HERES THE BODY,” she wrote next to the pics.