Jean Yoon pushes forward the conversation of Asian-Canadian on-screen representation and creative authority in the aftermath of the cancellation of “Kim’s Convenience”.

Yoon addressed her experiences at a recent virtual panel hosted by the Asian Canadian Film Alliance. Pointing to how “Kim’s Convenience” co-creator Ins Choi was quickly sidelined by fellow creator Kevin White, the actress said change would only come once white Canadian gatekeepers become aware of the problem.

“As Asians in the film community, we know our industry doesn’t believe it’s racist, the Canadian film and TV industry really doesn’t believe it because they mean well,” Yoon said. “The industry doesn’t recognize the way they treat Asians is fundamentally racist, so you have closed doors, you have assumptions about how much we bring to the table. That is unbelievably frustrating.”

“The balance of power always saw more men than women and there was always more white people than people of colour,” she continued. “For me, as a performer, to be performing things that were inauthentic, to be funny was often comedy of humiliation.”

Yoon expressed how comedy, including humour in “Kim’s Convenience”, is generally produced by white men for white men. She pointed to an episode where her character, Mrs. Umma Kim, wears skin-tight shorts of a pale complexion to a Zumba class.

“They make her look naked from the waist down and the joke is she looks naked, and Pastor Nina is too embarrassed to say anything,” Yoon said, arguing that no Korean woman would want to appear naked in public.

“What’s funny is you have an older Asian woman, prancing about, sticking her butt out and looking naked — that’s funny to men and probably to white men, whereas Asian people ask what’s going on with her: what’s going on?” Yoon added.

Other members of the panel echoed Yoon’s experiences of limited on-screen representation and creative authority for Asian Canadians in the entertainment industry.

“We as [Asian] filmmakers and storytellers have experienced rejections for reasons like not good enough, audience size not big enough, not commercially viable and not sure there’s an audience for it. I think we’ve all heard something like this,” said Adeel Suhrwardy, producer and director of “Mangoes”.

“We have a responsibility to be good stewards and to help emerging filmmakers find their voices, show them what is possible, show them they can be a director and not just be a PA, a location manager, that they can aim high and it’s possible,” added Vancouver-based director Jason Karman.