Ariana Grande has a huge fan in Diane Keaton.

This week, the 75-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram expressing her love for the “Thank U Next” singer, expressing her desire to join her on a duet.

“You know, Ariana Grande is just amazing so once in my life, just once in my stupid life I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande so here I go,” Keaton says in the video.

She then begins to sing along to “Thank U Next” over a montage of Grande photos.

“Ariana Grande is a genius and I’m an idiot but so what, it was a lot of fun,” she adds at the end.

Seeing the video, Grande was amazed, commenting on the post, “I am having an out of body experience.”

The singer added, “!!!! love you SO MUCH.”

No word yet on a collaboration, but fans can only hope.