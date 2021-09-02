New mom Brandi Rhodes is getting candid about her battle with postpartum depression.

The professional wrestler, 38, opened up about her experience in an emotional Instagram post, revealing the depression hit hard after welcoming daughter, Liberty Iris, in June.

“Deep breath… this will seem chaotic, but I want to write it anyway. Depression is a word I don’t take lightly. And I don’t think I’ve ever been truly depressed before. But then I had a baby. And she’s everything,” Rhodes began in her lengthy post.

She continued, “She’s so beautiful (I’m afraid to show her so I don’t except that initial People picture… read on) but she’s 2-months-old and her beauty is captivating. She’s ahead of the curve in movement and strength. She smiles and laughs. She spits up all over me because she has a little reflux. And I don’t change my shirt because I love her so much. So so much. But the second I had her I became terrified about everything. If there was a chance anything could happen to her I thought of it and cried over it. Nonsensical stuff.”

After explaining she would “stare at [Liberty] sleeping and cry in the middle of the night” and becomes “instantly in panic mode” when her baby “coughs or hiccups.”

“I’m confrontational with doctors when it comes to her. I don’t trust people at all, not even the people that raised me! I’m suffering from postpartum depression. Some days I do better than others,” she admitted.

But thankfully, Rhodes realized she’s not alone.

“Some days I truly think I’m losing it. To be SO HAPPY and so turmoiled at the same time is a lot to process,” she wrote. “Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge your feelings and tell someone 🙏🏾 Don’t shoulder it alone.”

Rhodes shares little Liberty with fellow WWE star and husband Cody Rhodes.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.