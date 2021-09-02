Click to share this via email

With a whole lot of spectacle and anticipation, Kanye West’s Donda dropped this week but was met with mediocre reviews.

After Pitchfork’s review assigned the rapper’s latest album a 6.0 out of 10, his fans quickly took offence.

Many of Yeezy’s fans claimed reviews aren’t trustworthy when they come out the same day, or week, as the album.

“The Pitchfork review of Donda is everything I hate about music criticism,” one fan wrote, while another added, “S**ting on music one day after it drops is a joke, don’t click on that s**t 🙄.”

“You cant review an album in a day, it’s impossible” 8 years ago Jay-Z explained why all these critic reviews for Kanye’s album are bullsh*t 😂 Pitchfork, The Guardian, The Independent etc sh*ting on music 1 day after it drops is a joke, don’t click on that sh*t 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EOD8QnXRQ4 — Hero (@HopHeroes) August 31, 2021

Another fan really argued the review wasn’t credible because Peppa Pig’s record Peppa’s Adventures: The Album scored higher than Donda with 6.5 out of 10.

Following the online talk, Peppa Pig decided to troll Ye tweeting, and then deleting, a photo of the two Pitchfork reviews.

“Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” the official social media account for Peppa read.

Ahead of the release of Donda, West held a series of listening parties. Check out the buzz surrounding the latest, featuring ex-wife Kim Kardashian: