Snooki is back!

Nicole Polizzi a.k.a. Snooki will make a full-time return to “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” for its fifth season. The news comes following her departure at the end of season three, after which Snooki made periodic appearances.

“I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’,” Snooki said in Dec. 2019. “I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season 4, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really … I’m just like, I just can’t do it anymore.”

The “Jersey Shore” spin-off also stars Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.

Season four of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” concludes on Sept. 2. No premiere date has been announced for season five.