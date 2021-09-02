As Montero‘s release date closes in, Lil Nas X is teasing some big secrets surrounding the highly anticipated album.

In a series of Instagram posts shared Thursday, the “Industry Baby” rapper revealed the record’s tracklist and the collaborations featured.

Among those appearing on the album are Sir Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat.

Nas chatted about collaborating with the “WAP” rapper with People magazine, revealing she helped inspire a pregnancy photoshoot to promote Montero.

Megan appears on “Dolla Sign Slime”.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” Nas said of listening to her verse. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”

He added, “I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant.’ So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Montero drops Sept. 17.