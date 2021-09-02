Later this month, Elon Musk’s ambitious SpaceX project will begin, sending four civilians-turned-astronauts into space for a three-day orbit around Planet Earth, reaching an altitude higher than the orbit of the International Space Station.

Dubbed Inspiration4, the mission is described as “the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration, making history as the first all-civilian mission to orbit.”

Meanwhile, the astronauts’ mission will also form the basis of a new Netflix docuseries, which will allowing viewers to experience what the astronauts are going through in as close to real time as possible.

A new trailer for the upcoming series introduces the four astronauts: Hayley Arcenaux, a childhood cancer survivor and pediatric nurse who focuses on caring for children with cancer; Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran who has always dreamed of going to space; scientist Dr. Sian Proctor, who will become the fourth Black female American astronaut; and crew captain Jared Isaacman, a highly skilled pilot and CEO of Shift4 payments.

“The reason I started SpaceX was to get humanity to Mars,” Musk says in the clip. “I want to make the dream of space accessible to anyone, and hopefully making science-fiction not fiction, forever.”

The five-episode series is directed by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance”), with the first two episodes introducing the astronauts and following their training, with the series morphing into a live event.

“Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space” debuts with its first two episodes on Sept. 6, with the next two episodes dropping Sept. 13, with the live launch taking place on Sept. 15, with the series then concluding at the end of the month.