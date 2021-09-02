Keo Motsepe is moving on from “Dancing With The Stars”.

The pro, who appeared on the last nine seasons of the competition show, is looking forward to his future after not being asked to come back for the upcoming 30th season.

“DWTS” announced their pro dancers coming back for the new season on Thursday, and Motsepe’s name was noticeably missing.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honoured to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” he told Us Weekly on Thursday. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck!”

He added, “I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough.”

Peta Murgatroyd will also be missing in season 30.

On Wednesday, the full “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 cast will be announced on “Good Morning America”. Jojo Siwa and Suni Lee have already been announced as part of the cast.

Matt James, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Kenya Moore are also rumoured to star.