The Weeknd is here with a surprise new music video for one of his classics.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer released the alternate video for “I Can’t Feel My Face”, originally out in 2015.

The steamy music video features The Weeknd and his partner during a night out. All set to much of the same themes of his After Hours album.

There weren’t many details about the release announced except that the new video was “due to a shift in creative direction,” Variety reports. It is also the sixth anniversary of Beauty Behind The Madness, which the song first appeared on.

If you can’t remember the original music video for “I Cant Feel My Face”, here is a refresher:

The Weeknd recently entered his new era with the release of the “Take My Breath“, promoting it as “the dawn is finally upon us.”

“If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming,” he said.