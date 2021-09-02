Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the East Coast of the U.S., devastating Louisiana — where millions are without electricity — and causing severe flooding as far away as New York City.
Living in Atlanta, Cardi B is revealing that she’s been experiencing the effects of Ida as well.
In a video she shared on social media, the “WAP” rapper takes a brief view of her home, focusing on the water-logged floors.
As she walks through the puddles in her home, she declares, “This s**t is so whack!”
When she makes it to a flooded bathroom, she adds, “Oh my god, it’s starting to stink.”
She captioned the video, “Storm is no joke.”
#CardiB had a little flood in her house! 😳👀⛈ @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/J6x83eS1Y9
— SoundCloud.com/200FLAIR (@200FlairHGR) September 2, 2021