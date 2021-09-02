Click to share this via email

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the East Coast of the U.S., devastating Louisiana — where millions are without electricity — and causing severe flooding as far away as New York City.

Living in Atlanta, Cardi B is revealing that she’s been experiencing the effects of Ida as well.

In a video she shared on social media, the “WAP” rapper takes a brief view of her home, focusing on the water-logged floors.

As she walks through the puddles in her home, she declares, “This s**t is so whack!”

When she makes it to a flooded bathroom, she adds, “Oh my god, it’s starting to stink.”

She captioned the video, “Storm is no joke.”