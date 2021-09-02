Meredith Blake and Chessy are back at it.

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter reprised their beloved “The Parent Trap” characters for a TikTok video, reenacting a scene from the 1998 movie.

“Chessy,” Hendrix calls while ringing a bell. “It’s such a big household. Chessy!”

“You rang,” an unimpressed Walter says as she walked into the scene.

“I love that you two are still friends,” commented one person. “Love this so much! Made my day,” added another.

A third person noted, “You both look amazing! Parent trap is one of my go to comfort movies.”

Hendrix recently helped celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the film where she spoke of the “tremendous chemistry” she had with Dennis Quaid, despite their 18 year age difference.

“One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier. So I think I was sort of an older 26,” she said, while she felt Quaid was a “younger” 44. “I think it worked well,” she added to Insider.

“Clearly, Meredith Blake is not an average 26-year-old,” she said of her character. “All of that I couldn’t relate to. But how together she was and how ambitious she was — that I could definitely relate to.”

The film also starred Lindsay Lohan as twins and the late Natasha Richardson.