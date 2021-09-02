Prince William has “personally intervened” to help an officer he knew from Sandhurst get out of Afghanistan.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Cambridge assisted in getting the officer, who is said to have served with the Afghan National Army, and his family through the gate at the Kabul airport and out of the country as the Taliban take over.

Prince William reportedly had his equerry, Naval officer Rob Dixon, make calls on his behalf to ensure the family has safe passage and boarded a flight to the United Kingdom.

The officer had worked with British troops as part of their military operations in the country. His position working alongside the British military made his family of over 10 people “particularly vulnerable.”

The scenes at the Kabul airport have been devasting as thousands of people try and flee the country.

Prince William graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2006.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also spoken out about the situation in the country.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on their Archewell website.

The couple also made a donation to the Women For Afghan Women (WAW) organization.

