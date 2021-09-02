The upcoming season of “The Masked Singer” is just weeks away.

In advance of the season premiere, Fox is offering fans a sneak peek at some of the costumes that the secret celebrities will be donning this year.

Check out a first look at the wild costumes that the upcoming crop of masked singers will be wearing in the new season.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly is reporting on a big twist that will shake up the new season: the Take It Off Buzzer.

The buzzer will be used when one of the show’s panelists feels that they’re 100-per-cent certain that they know the identity of a singer, allowing them to slam the buzzer and provide their guess. If the guess is correct, the singer must unmask then and there, and exit the competition immediately, while the panelist who figured it out gets two points toward the Golden Ear Trophy.

If the panelist is wrong, however, the contestant stays masked and the panelist loses two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy.

“The whole idea to introduce this is just to add spontaneity. Our panel keeps saying, ‘I know who it is,’ but we wanted to put them to the test,” executive producer Craig Plestis tells EW. “So the Take It Off Buzzer can be used any time in the show, anytime. As long as that contestant’s on the stage, and [the panelist] thinks they know who that person is, they can hit that buzzer.”

Plestis also teases an additional penalty for a wrong guess, but says viewers will have to tune in to find out what it is. He did, however, hint, “It’s something that is absolutely humiliating.”“The Masked Singer” kicks off its sixth season with a two-night premiere, airing on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23.