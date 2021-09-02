Kathy Griffin is sharing her latest health update a little differently. While the comedian had made a habit of posting videos to update fans about her condition since undergoing surgery as part of her lung cancer battle, Griffin posted a typed out message instead, sharing that she’s suffering from “vocal chord issues.”

“One thing that sucks about cancer, it’s hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord issues,” she revealed. “One thing that doesn’t suck about cancer…how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms. Kathy about anything with ‘Really, d**khead??? TRY CANCER!’ I cannot get enough of it.”

In a health update she posted last month, Griffin shared the funny way her doctor tried to make light of her condition.