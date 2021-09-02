Brad Pitt is reflecting on his style.

The Hollywood star spoke to Esquire about how he pulls his laid back look together.

“If I have a style, it’s no style,” Pitt said.

Although he then went into detail about what he does like.

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels,” he said. “If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

And for someone who claims to have “no style”, it appears Pitt knows just what he is looking for in an outfit.

“It’s led by comfort,” Pitt continued. “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

Pitt, who just became the face of De’Longhi, also dished on his caffeine habits.

“I am a serious, professional, committed coffee drinker,” he said. “Usually a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning, and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch over to an espresso.”