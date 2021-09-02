Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A familiar face will be returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” for the show’s upcoming 18th season.

On Thursday, the “Grey’s” Instagram account shared a video featuring Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery on the medical drama before spinning off the character in her own series, “Private Practice”.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Burton Returning As Meredith’s Mother In Season 18

“Well, well, well, would you look who it is? That’s right, my loves. Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital,” Walsh says in the video. “I’m so excited to be coming home again, joining [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast. This season –18! — just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Later, Walsh shared a brief message/dance via Twitter:

According to Variety, Walsh will be appearing in a mult–episode story arc; ABC reps confirmed Walsh will return for the new season, but wouldn’t go into specifics.

Meanwhile, fans have been going out of their minds with excitement on Twitter; check out a sampling:

ADDISON IS COMING BACK TO GREYS THIS IS NOT A DRILL DR.ADDISON FORBES MONTGOMERY IS RETURNING TO GREYS pic.twitter.com/9eiJtakPU0 — jason (@jasonnnn_p) September 3, 2021

addison is really coming back i’m never shutting up pic.twitter.com/tZ8JZ2FIx9 — pr manager (@calliestorres) September 3, 2021

no bc we’re really getting addison and meredith back together in 2021 pic.twitter.com/w76sKt9ihy — ً (@mersderekk) September 3, 2021

ADDISON MONTGOMERY RETURNING TO GREYS IN 2021??? OMG. — Alyssa 🦋 (@kaiparkerswifey) September 3, 2021