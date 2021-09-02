A familiar face will be returning to “Grey’s Anatomy” for the show’s upcoming 18th season.

On Thursday, the “Grey’s” Instagram account shared a video featuring Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery on the medical drama before spinning off the character in her own series, “Private Practice”.

“Well, well, well, would you look who it is? That’s right, my loves. Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital,” Walsh says in the video. “I’m so excited to be coming home again, joining [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast. This season –18! — just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Later, Walsh shared a brief message/dance via Twitter:

According to Variety, Walsh will be appearing in a mult–episode story arc; ABC reps confirmed Walsh will return for the new season, but wouldn’t go into specifics.

Meanwhile, fans have been going out of their minds with excitement on Twitter; check out a sampling: