Zoë Kravitz is getting fed up with snarky online comments.
The “Big Little Lies” star made that perfectly clear on Thursday, when she took to Instagram to offer a pointed comment aimed at those who’ve been critical of her as she and rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum enjoy a loved-up summer together.
“Don’t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x,” reads a message she posted.
To get her point across even further, she added a caption, writing, “why are we like this tho.”
Her Instagram followers read the statement to mean that she’s been feeling pressure to keep up a joyful appearance at all times.
Fellow star Juliette Lewis could relate, writing in a comment, Writing, “love you,” and adding, “it me.”