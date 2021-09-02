Click to share this via email

Zoë Kravitz is getting fed up with snarky online comments.

The “Big Little Lies” star made that perfectly clear on Thursday, when she took to Instagram to offer a pointed comment aimed at those who’ve been critical of her as she and rumoured boyfriend Channing Tatum enjoy a loved-up summer together.

“Don’t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x,” reads a message she posted.

To get her point across even further, she added a caption, writing, “why are we like this tho.”

Her Instagram followers read the statement to mean that she’s been feeling pressure to keep up a joyful appearance at all times.

Fellow star Juliette Lewis could relate, writing in a comment, Writing, “love you,” and adding, “it me.”